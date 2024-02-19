ED issues fresh summons to Mahua Moitra as she fails to appear in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra for next week in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) probe as she failed to appear before the federal agency on Monday, people familiar with the development said. TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File)

Last Thursday, ED had asked Moitra (49), who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year, to appear before it on February 19 in Delhi to record her statement under FEMA.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Officials familiar with the matter said ED registered a case under FEMA against her as it has information about certain foreign transactions including undisclosed ones which are being probed under FEMA.

“Since she didn’t appear on Monday, a fresh summons has been issued for next week,” said an officer, without giving the exact date.

Moitra is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of a preliminary enquiry (PE) in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case.

Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who is the original complainant in the CBI matter, has already recorded his statement before the anti-corruption agency.