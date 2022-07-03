Home / India News / ED summons ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE scam
ED summons ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE scam

The summons were sent on Saturday to Pandey, who retired from the police force on June 30, the ED official added.
File photo of Mumbai Poilce Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in Mumbai.(HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 07:49 PM IST
PTI |

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on July 5 in connection with a money laundering case, an official from the Central agency said on Sunday.

The summons were sent on Saturday to Pandey, who retired from the police force on June 30, the ED official added.

While Pandey was unavailable for comment, the official said the former police commissioner may appear before the anti-money laundering agency in Delhi.

The official, however, refused to divulge for which money laundering case the summons had been issued to the retired IPS officer.

