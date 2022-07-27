Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

ED more powerful than CBI: Congress on Sonia Gandhi's 3rd-day interrogation

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I don't understand why you are calling Sonia Gandhi so many times when you have all the papers and have already interrogated Rahul Gandhi for days in double shifts."
Sonia Gandhi arrives for the third day of questioning in the National Herald case on Wednesday. (File photo)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 11:01 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case for the third day on Wednesday, Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said ED has become more powerful than CBI despite having a less than 5% success rate. "ED has spread terror in the country. First, they called Rahul Gandhi ji and now they have called Sonia ji. I want Supreme Court to decide on this," Gehlot said.

"They (ED) have a different way of investigation, arresting and taking statements," Gehlot said.

ED has become a tool to topple the government, but ED can't set the cabinet which is evident from the situation in Maharashtra, Gehlot added.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who was not present in the Congress's protest in the past few days because of ill health said, "I don't understand why the ED is calling Sonia Gandhi again and again. She is old and has not been keeping well. The agency has all the papers and has already interrogated Rahul Gandhi for days in double shifts."

Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "Weaponisation of laws and their use to target has been going on. These facts are in the public domain, in the records of all courts. This is not something unknown. Media has also commented." "Ideological opponents in a democracy should not be treated as personal opponents," Anand Sharma said.

After being questioned for over eight hours on Tuesday where Sonia Gandhi faced 65-70 questions, the Congress president reached the agency office again on Wednesday at 11am, accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, The questioning is expected to end Wednesday with the agency putting across a set of another 30-40 questions to Gandhi, reports said.

The Delhi Police, like the last two times, deployed a huge force, including CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricaded the entire over one kilometre stretch between Gandhi's residence on Janpath-Akbar Road and the ED office. Traffic restrictions were also imposed in the area.

Topics
sonia gandhi national herald rahul gandhi
