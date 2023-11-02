News / India News / ED official arrested for taking bribe: Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau

ED official arrested for taking bribe: Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 02, 2023 03:33 PM IST

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau additional director general Hemant Priyadarshi identified the ED official as Naval Kishore Meena and said he was posted in Manipur’s Imphal

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said that it has arrested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official and his associate for allegedly taking a 15 lakh bribe to save a person from arrest and property attachment in a chit fund case lodged in Manipur.

The official was arrested from Jaipur. (Getty Images)
ACB additional director general Hemant Priyadarshi identified the ED official as Naval Kishore Meena and said he was posted in Manipur’s Imphal. He added that the official and Babulal Meena, his local associate, allegedly demanded 17 lakh if the person wanted to avoid arrest and property attachment.

Priyadarshi said that the ED official allegedly took 15 lakh bribe through Babulal Meena and that the arrests were made in Jaipur after the verification of the complaint filed in the case.

