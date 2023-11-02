ED official arrested for taking bribe: Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said that it has arrested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official and his associate for allegedly taking a ₹15 lakh bribe to save a person from arrest and property attachment in a chit fund case lodged in Manipur. The official was arrested from Jaipur. (Getty Images)

ACB additional director general Hemant Priyadarshi identified the ED official as Naval Kishore Meena and said he was posted in Manipur’s Imphal. He added that the official and Babulal Meena, his local associate, allegedly demanded ₹17 lakh if the person wanted to avoid arrest and property attachment.

Priyadarshi said that the ED official allegedly took ₹15 lakh bribe through Babulal Meena and that the arrests were made in Jaipur after the verification of the complaint filed in the case.

