e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ED quizzes Cong leader Patel for 3rd time in PMLA case

ED quizzes Cong leader Patel for 3rd time in PMLA case

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Thursday questioned Congress leader Ahmed Patel for the third time in connection with its money laundering probe into the Sterling Biotech group, officials familiar with development said.

Patel was questioned for alleged links with the firm’s owners, the Sandesara brothers, who fled the country in 2017 after allegedly swindling several banks of several thousand crore rupees.

The agency has questioned the senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP twice already after coming across new facts in the case, the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity. They added that Patel’s statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Sandesaras are being probed by multiple agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department. The money laundering case is connected to an alleged Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud perpetrated by the Vadodara-based pharma firm and its main promoters.

The Congress contended the probe into Patel was an attempt to “browbeat” the Opposition.

“Frustration and political vendetta is writ large. It is traceable direct link from the Prime Minister and the home minister and the Gujarat connection to the Congress and Mr Ahmed Patel. It is clear that a slap in the face of illegal, reprehensible, manipulative activities in Gujarat elections has not yet been digested by BJP national and Gujarat leadership,” party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

top news
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In