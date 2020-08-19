ED quizzes Sushant Singh Rajput’s father on finances

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 03:02 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded the statement of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the 34-year-old’s death case, officials familiar with the matter said.

According to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, KK Singh was questioned on his son’s finances. Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar Police last month, accusing Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his alleged suicide. He also alleged that Chakraborty illegally transferred Rs15 crore from a bank account of Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Patna police registered an FIR on July 25 based on Singh’s complaint. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Chakraborty and three of her family members in connection with Rajput’s death. Chakraborty has denied the charges levelled against her and her lawyers have maintained that she would cooperate in the ED probe.

The officials cited above said the central agency has already quizzed Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Rajput’s business managers, chartered accountants, house helps, his friend and flat mate Siddharth Pithani as part of its probe and recorded their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A few friends of Rajput, who were also his business partners, have also been summoned by the agency for questioning next week, officials said.