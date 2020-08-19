e-paper
ED quizzes Sushant Singh Rajput's father on finances

ED quizzes Sushant Singh Rajput’s father on finances

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and three of her family members in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 03:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale / HT File Photo )
         

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded the statement of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the 34-year-old’s death case, officials familiar with the matter said.

According to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, KK Singh was questioned on his son’s finances. Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar Police last month, accusing Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his alleged suicide. He also alleged that Chakraborty illegally transferred Rs15 crore from a bank account of Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Patna police registered an FIR on July 25 based on Singh’s complaint. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Chakraborty and three of her family members in connection with Rajput’s death. Chakraborty has denied the charges levelled against her and her lawyers have maintained that she would cooperate in the ED probe.

The officials cited above said the central agency has already quizzed Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Rajput’s business managers, chartered accountants, house helps, his friend and flat mate Siddharth Pithani as part of its probe and recorded their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A few friends of Rajput, who were also his business partners, have also been summoned by the agency for questioning next week, officials said.

IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
Flu season will be a test run for the US’s biggest-ever vaccine campaign
Flu season will be a test run for the US’s biggest-ever vaccine campaign
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea today
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea today
US Postal Service suspends USPS change until after 2020 election
US Postal Service suspends USPS change until after 2020 election
Bengaluru violence: Amid slugfest, 2 Congress corporators summoned
Bengaluru violence: Amid slugfest, 2 Congress corporators summoned
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

