ED raids 9 places in Madhya Pradesh linked to company exporting adulterated milk products in India and abroad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at nine locations in Madhya Pradesh linked to a private company involved in producing and distributing adulterated milk products domestically and internationally using fake lab certificates, reported news agency ANI. Representative image: Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at nine locations in MP linked to the adulteration of milk exported by a company(HT File)

The raids took place in Bhopal, Sehore, and Morena in premises reportedly connected to Kishan Modi, Rajendra Prasad Modi, and other directors of Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd.

An ED official familiar with the case told ANI, that the investigating agency had uncovered 63 forged lab reports that were allegedly used to export substandard milk products to countries such as Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE.

The ED's move against Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd and its director is part of a larger crackdown on alleged food adulteration and fraudulent trade practices.

Officials are examining the company's financial records and other documents to determine the scale of the alleged violations.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd

Founded in 2013 and based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd is a leading manufacturer and exporter of dairy products.

The company operates under the brand name "Milk Magic" and offers a wide range of products, including different varieties of paneer (such as frozen, malai, fresh, and organic), mozzarella cheese, ghee, khoya, white butter, and margarine.

The company is established in both domestic and international markets, and had built a reputation for high-quality products.

For the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products reported operating revenue between ₹100 crore and ₹500 crore, according to officials. The company's net worth also grew by 53.94% during the same period.