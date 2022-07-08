ED raids several locations linked to Jharkhand CM Soren’s aide Pankaj Mishra

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids at various locations in Jharkhand linked to Pankaj Mishra — a close aide of chief minister Hemant Soren — in connection with its investigation into allegations of money laundering.

The searches were conducted in towns of Sahibganj district, including Barhait and Rajmahal, in connection with the probe that pertains to alleged irregularities in the award of toll plaza tenders in the state.

Chief minister Soren is the MLA from Barhait and Mishra is the MLA representative for the seat.

An FIR in connection with the toll plaza tenders was registered on June 22 with the Barharwa police station in which around a dozen people were named as accused, including Mishra.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said: “The development is not surprising. We can see how central agencies are misused to destabilise goverments. Pankaj Mishra is our senior leader. Let the agencies probe and what comes out of it.”

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said: “It would not be apt to comment on the raids now. But I wonder why the ED did not raid in what happened in Guwahati resort politics related to Maharashtra.”

However, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back saying the raids were part of an ongoing investigation.

Pratul Shahdeo Jharkhand BJP spokesperson: “ED is conducting raids in connection with an old case. It’s part of the investigation. Why are these parties in a hurry.”