ED raids premises linked to Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided premises linked to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party. The agency has searched at 10 locations linked to the personal secretary as part of its money laundering probe. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(Hindustan Times)

The raids are in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the alleged Delhi Jal Board case.

The agency is searching the premises linked to Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, Rajya Sabha member ND Gupta and others.

In connection with the case, the agency had arrested the former chief engineer of the jal board under the PMLA law last month. They also arrest a businessman under similar charges.

Per the agency, Jagdish Kumar Arora, who was the chief engineer of the Delhi Jal Board at the time, allegedly awarded a contract for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electromagnetic flow meters to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for a total cost of ₹38 crore, despite the company not meeting the technical eligibility criteria. It was revealed during ED's investigation that NKG Infrastructure Ltd. secured the bid by submitting forged or false documents.

Further investigation revealed that NKG Infrastructure Ltd. subcontracted the work to Integral Screws Ltd., a firm owned by Anil Kumar Aggarwal. Upon receiving funds, Aggarwal allegedly transferred around ₹3 crore as a bribe to Jagdish Kumar Arora through various means, including cash and bank transactions. It was also discovered that bank accounts belonging to associates and relatives of Arora were utilised to transfer bribe amounts.