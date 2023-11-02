News / India News / ED summons illegal, should withdraw immediately: Kejriwal ahead of questioning

ED summons illegal, should withdraw immediately: Kejriwal ahead of questioning

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Nov 02, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Kejriwal said ED's notice summoning him was politically motivated to bar him from campaigning in the election-bound states.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to the ED summons on Thursday, hours before he was supposed to be present at the ED office and called the ED notice illegal. “The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately,” Kejriwal said. It is not clear whether the reply indicates that Kejriwal would skip the ED date today.

ED summon illegal, should withdraw immediately: Kejriwal ahead of questioning
ED summon illegal, should withdraw immediately: Kejriwal ahead of questioning

The AAP on Wednesday said it got to know that Kejriwal would be arrested after the questioning. In that case, the party and the Delhi government would run from jail, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said. The party made it clear that it took into account the possibility of Kejriwal's arrest on Thursday and put a plan B in place. But it is not known whether Kejriwal will attend the ED summons.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The case against AAP in the liquor policy became stronger after the Supreme Court denied bail to Manish Sisodia and said one aspect with regard to the transfer of 338 crore is tentatively established. Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said Kejriwal would be arrested soon.

On Thursday, another AAP minister Raaj Kumar Anand came on ED radar in a money laundering probe. ED, however, did not make it clear whether these raids had something to do with the liquor policy.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out