ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's premises ahead of Kejriwal's questioning

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday morning reached the residence of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand -- ahead of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the agency today. Apart from the minister's residence in the Civil Lines area, ED raids were underway at 9 premises linked to him. While Kejriwal will be questioned over a money laundering probe in connection with Delhi's liquor policy, it is not yet confirmed whether the ED raids on minister Raaj Kumar Anand's premises were also linked to that. ED said the searches were in connection with a money-laundering probe. Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand was made in charge of education and health ministries before Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were given those departments,

An MLA from Patel Nagar, 57-year-old labour minister Raj Kumar Anand was allocated education and health ministries after Manish Siisodia and Satyendar Jain's resignations early this year. Later, health was given to Saurabh Bharadwaj and education to Atishi.

The raids come at a time when Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are in jail – in connection with different cases. Kejriwal will be questioned today by the ED in the liquor case in connection with which Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested. This is not the first time that Kejriwal would be facing questioning in the liquor case. In April, Kejriwal was summoned by the CBI and was questioned for 9 hours.

Aam Aadmi Party said it got to know that the ED would be arresting Kejriwal. If Kejriwal gets arrested, the party and the Delhi government will run from jail, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said after Kejriwal all opposition leaders will be targetted and put in jail ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election – Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan etc.

