Kejriwal, Mahua Moitra to face probe today: BJP MP says, 'Dono 2 numbari'

Two key opposition leaders Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra will be facing questioning in Delhi -- in two different cases. Kejriwal will be interrogated by ED in the liquor policy case in connection with which former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh are in jail. Mahua Moitra will appear before the Lok Saha Ethics Committee to give her statement on the 'cash-for-questions' allegations brought against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. Calling both Arvind Kejriwal and Mahua Moitra corrupt, Nishikant Dubey tweeted, "Both 2 numbaris will present themselves on November 2." AAP said BJP is planning to get Kejriwal arrested and then will come after all INDIA bloc leaders. Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra will appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in connection with cash-for question allegations against her.

Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi liquor policy case

The CBI questioned Kejriwal in the liquor policy case in April. This time ED summoned the Delhi CM for questioning in a money laundering case linked with the liquor policy. Recently, the Supreme Court rejected Manish Sisodia's bail plea saying that one aspect with regard to the transfer of ₹338 crore is tentatively established.

The Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal might get arrested after his interrogation as part of the BJP's long game plan to silence opposition leaders. After Kejriwal, it will be the turns of Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, MK Stalin and then Maharashtra opposition leaders, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj said if Kejriwal indeed is arrested, then the government and the party would run fro jail. "And this is what the BJP wants that everyone should be in jail. They want free education, free electricity, free water, free pilgrimage, hospitals, and mohalla clinics to stop but Arvind Kejriwal will not let this happen," Bhardwaj said.

Mahua Moitra 'cash-for-question' case in Parliament

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai complained to the Lok Sabha against Mahua Moitra that she took cash and expensive gifts from industrialist Jai Anant Dehadrai and gave him access to her Parliament login through which the industrialist posted questions against Gautam Adani. Both the complainants have already recorded their statements before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee.

Mahua Moitra admitted that she had shared her Parliament login with Darshan Hiranandani in 2019 when she became the MP so that his office staff could help her type in the questions that she approved. The login is not a secret as at least 10 people in each MP's team have access to that login, Mahua Moitra said refuting the 'cash' allegation. She said she received some gifts - scarfs, lipstick, makeup items, from Darshan with whom her friendship goes a long way.

Darshan accepted the charge brought by Dubey and Dehadrai and admitted to having bribed Mahua Moitra in exchange for questions in Parliament. Mahua Moitra has sought to cross-examine Darshan.

A day before her questioning, it was reported that there were nearly 47 lon-ins to her parliamentary account from Dubai.

