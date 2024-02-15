ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Feb 19 for questioning in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to appear before the agency on February 19 for questioning in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. Mahua Moitra (File)

Moitra is also under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into allegations referred by the Lokpal.

Moitra accused of targeting govt in exchange for gifts

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha questions, allegedly at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He further accused her of compromising national security for monetary gains.

In December, on this issue, the TMC leader was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the issue.

Moitra has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that she is being targeted for questioning the deals of the Adani Group.

"Neither Lok Pal has uploaded any referral order on the website as per the Lokpal Act, nor has CBI released any official statement. 'Sources' telling journalists, as per the usual media circus. Hope the ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits a CBI preliminary inquiry before my witch-hunt," Moitra had stated in November.

Moitra submits response to CBI questions in 'cash-for-query' case

On Thursday, Moitra submitted her responses to a CBI questionnaire regarding allegations of corruption in her parliamentary inquiries, according to officials.

The CBI is currently reviewing her responses and will subsequently submit a report to the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which initially referred the matter to the agency.

The CBI is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the accusations against Moitra based on the Lokpal's reference. As part of its investigation, the agency has reportedly talked to lawyer Jai Dehadrai and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

(Inputs from PTI)