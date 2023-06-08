ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in recruitment case on June 13

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Trinamool MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee -- in connection with its probe into the teachers' recruitment scam on June 13. The summons comes as Abhishek's wife Rujira was being probed by the investigative agency in connection with a coal pilferage case. On Thursday, Rujira was grilled by the ED for nearly four hours at the ED office in Kolkata. Kolkata, India - May 20, 2023: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary & MP Abhishek Banerjee was summoned to depose before The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore School Service Commission recruitment scam at Nizam Palace in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The summons also coincided with the announcement of the panchayat election in the state. The three-tier panchayat election in West Bengal will be held on July 8, state election commissioner Rajiv Sinha said on Thursday.

As his wife was being questioned for hours together, after she was stopped from flying to the UAE, Abhishek alleged the "harassment" of his family was aimed at stopping his outreach campaign ahead of the panchayat elections in West Bengal.

Rujira was stopped along with her two children at the Kolkata airport on Monday when she was heading to UAE. She was then served the summons for appearing before the agency at 11 am on June 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON