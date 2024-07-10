ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav in money laundering case linked to snake venom rave party

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Lucknow in a money laundering case linked to the snake venom rave party incident in Noida. The ED in May registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Yadav based on the FIR filed by Noida police over the rave incident. Youtuber Elvish Yadav being produced in a court, in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been asked to appear before the ED on July 23, as per the summons. However, Yadav sought a deferment of the appearance citing scheduled foreign travel and professional commitments as a reason.

An FIR and chargesheet were filed against Elvish Yadav and five others by the Noida police earlier this year in the snake venom case. In November last year, a complaint was registered against Yadav and others by the People for Animals (PFA) organization for allegedly supplying snake venom at a party, to be used as a recreational drug.

The FIR was registered by PFA in the Noida Sector 49 police station last year. The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

The YouTuber was arrested on March 17 by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest.

The Noida police later arrested two more suspects in the case, identified as Ishwar and Vinay. Both the suspects were from Haryana and allegedly linked to Elvish Yadav.

On April 6, the Noida police filed a chargesheet against the YouTuber and seven others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organizing rave parties. The 1200-page chargesheet stated that Elvish was in touch with snake charmers and that a poisonous snake and 20 millilitres of venom from the Krait species were also recovered from the location.

(With inputs from PTI)