Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Edible oil makers to cut retail prices by 10-12: Officials

Edible oil makers to cut retail prices by 10-12: Officials

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:22 AM IST
After a meeting with the food and consumer affairs ministry on Thursday, edible oil processors and manufacturers have agreed to cut prices by ₹10-12 to pass on benefits of a decline in global prices to consumers, officials familiar with the matter said.
India imports up to two-thirds of its cooking oil and prices had spiralled in recent months owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a brief ban on export of palm oil by Indonesia, a large exporter. (Bloomberg)
ByZia Haq, New Delhi

After a meeting with the food and consumer affairs ministry on Thursday, edible oil processors and manufacturers have agreed to cut prices by 10-12 to pass on benefits of a decline in global prices to consumers, officials familiar with the matter said.

“Cooking oil manufacturers have agreed to further slash edible oil prices by 10-12 in view of softening global prices. We had a good meeting with them where we made a detailed presentation with data,” said one of the officials, asking not to be named.

Although manufacturers have cut prices, the ministry is of the view that there is further scope to reduce rates owing to a downward correction in global prices, the official added, asking not to be named.

India imports up to two-thirds of its cooking oil and prices had spiralled in recent months owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a brief ban on export of palm oil by Indonesia, a large exporter.

Over the past two months, international prices have come down since Indonesia removed its ban on exports, moderating prices.

RELATED STORIES

The Centre has held three meetings since May with manufacturers to review prices and availability. On July 6, the government had held a similar review and asked edible oil firms to slash retail prices after a meeting with manufacturers, citing falling global prices.

India depends on Indonesia and Malaysia for palm oil imports, and on Ukraine, Argentina, Brazil and Russia for most of its sunflower oil and soyabean oil demand. India’s annual import of edible oil stands at nearly 13 million tonnes.

In July, the government indicated that the maximum retail price (MRP) of most imported cooking oils should go down in tandem with declining import prices by up to 10 per litre within a week.

“Edible oil companies should pass on the benefits of easing global prices to consumers and there is scope for this,” the official mentioned above said.

The landed prices of palm oil have fallen by over 14% to $1,170 per tonne on July 29 from a month ago, according to market data. Similarly, soybean and sunflower oil prices have declined between 4-14% to $1,460/tonne and $1,550/tonne.

Cooking oil makers have slashed prices on the back of lower global prices and reduced import duties since prices spiraled to multi-year highs in May. Adani Wilmar Ltd., the country’s largest edible oil producer, had cut prices of its products under the ‘Fortune’ brand by 10.

To soften prices and ease the burden on consumers, the Centre has allowed duty-free import of 20 lakh metric tonnes each of crude sunflower and soybean oil per year till 2024. The government has also reduced the import prices of crude palm oil and soybean oil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Zia Haq

Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP