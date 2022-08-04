Tejashwi Yadav to hold roadshow against price rise in Patna on August 7
PATNA: Leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government over a gamut of issues including price rise and action against opposition leaders by federal agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department.
In a live session on social media, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also announced that he will hold a roadshow in Patna on August 7 to protest against rising prices, unemployment, corruption, farmers’ distress due to floods and drought-like situation as part of the RJD’s statewide Pratiroadh march. He said the roadshow will start from Shaguna at Patna’s Khagaul-Danapur roundabout and conclude at the Dak Bungalow road.
“The BJP-led NDA government is trying to suppress the voice of opposition leaders by harassing them through federal agencies such CBI, ED and Income Tax. I will not be cowed down by such arm-twisting tactics,” he said, even as he slammed BJP national president JP Nadda for his recent statement that all other political parties will vanish and only BJP would exist in the country.
“The BJP national president’s statement only reflects the agenda of the national party to finish democracy and not just opposition parties. Bihar is the land of democracy and our state will never allow it to be eroded.,” he said.
The 32-year-old Yadav scion also took a swipe at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of failing to keep its promise of creating 19 lakh jobs in the runup to the 2020 assembly elections and blaming the central government for the inflation.
“A simple middle-class family earning ₹15000- ₹20000 has a hand-to-mouth existence as gas cylinders have skyrocketed while prices of essential items have hit the roof. Fuel prices are also increasing,” he said.
Yadav, who is back in Patna after staying in Delhi for the past few weeks to look after his ailing father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said that the situation in Bihar, especially in the farm sector, was also quite alarming owing to the drought-like situation in some areas and floods in other areas.
The opposition leader appealed to the youth to support the Pratirodh march to express their displeasure against the price rise and corruption in the country. He also asked his partymen to hold demonstrations and hold marches on August 7 in all state districts. “We all have to fight and struggle so that the government at the Centre and state listen to the voices of people,” he said.
Every patient a subject of research for docs: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new auditorium and the National Centre for Policy Research in Tobacco Control at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gorakhpur on Thursday. He urged doctors to do something new in their respective field of specialization and said that every patient was also a subject of research for them. Referring to encephalitis, the chief minister said this disease spread in eastern UP districts in 1977-78.
Illegal constructions razed on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
LUCKNOW The National Highways Authority of India, in co-ordination with the Banthra police on Thursday, carried out a drive to remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. The footpath and service lane alongside Lucknow-Kanpur road was freed of encroachments. The officials discussed the plan to streamline traffic on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur.
ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member
Mumbai A 47-year-old gang member of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with a terror funding case. The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities. ATS has registered a case against Anees Ibrahim and his associate Memon on August 2 after they found Memon's involvement in financing terrorist activities.
Work on proposed new railway station in Chikhloli between Ambernath and Badlapur yet to start
Commuting to work daily is now a major hassle for the thousands of residents who booked homes in the fast-developing Chikhloli area between Ambernath and Badlapur despite being promised a new station here. Hundreds of residential complexes have come up in Chikhloli. With no railway station, residents are forced to travel to far away railway stations to commute to Thane or Mumbai for work. Most developers had sold flats citing the advantage of this station.
Doctor held for trying to smuggle marijuana to Tihar Jail
Information was received on Wednesday from Tihar Jail officials about the recovery of tobacco and ganja (marijuana) from one inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel, a senior police officer said. Goel had brought tobacco and ganja inside the jail and was handing over it to Jha and Tihar Jail officials noticed it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.
