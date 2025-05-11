‘Educate Donald Trump’: Congress MP's curt remark over US President's Kashmir mediation offer

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday emphasised the need to "educate" US President Donald Trump after the latter offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue, commenting that the dispute isn't a "biblical 1000-year-old conflict". US President Donald Trump today hailed the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan.(Reuters file photo)

“Someone in the US establishment needs to seriously educate their President Donald Trump that Kashmir is not a biblical 1000-year-old conflict. It started on October 22, 1947 - 78 years ago, when Pakistan invaded the Independent State of Jammu & Kashmir, which subsequently was ceded to India in' FULL' by Maharaja Hari Singh on October 26, 1947, that includes areas illegally occupied by Pakistan till now. How difficult is it to grasp this simple fact?” he wrote on X.

Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan's ceasefire understanding came after US-mediated talks. India, however, said it was Pakistan's DGMO who called his Indian counterpart for talks, which led to the cessation of hostilities.

Trump today credited the United States for ending the armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done," he wrote on Truth Social.

Also read: Donald Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire: ‘Will work with both nations on Kashmir solution’

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also questioned the US claim of mediation.

"The Indian National Congress believes that the mention of a ‘neutral forum’ for dialogue between India and Pakistan by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio raises several questions - have we abandoned the Shimla Agreement? Have we opened the door for third-party mediation? The Indian National Congress would like to ask whether diplomatic channels are being reopened between India and Pakistan. What commitments have we sought from Pakistan, and what have we received?" he wrote on X, seeking a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

India-Pakistan skirmish over Pahalgam terror attack

The hostilities began after Pakistan targeted civilians in Indian cities following the Indian armed forces' strikes against nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India thwarted Pakistan's repeated drone attacks on Indian cities and military installations and damaged Pakistan's military infrastructure in retaliatory strikes.

India and Pakistan announced the cessation of violence on Saturday evening. However, hours after the announcement, Pakistan fired drones and other projectiles on Indian cities.