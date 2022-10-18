'Education is not business': Varun Gandhi shares clip of UP student crying over fees

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video of a girl, who reportedly studies at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, weeping as she was barred from sitting for an examination over non-payment of fee.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi, an MP from Pilibhit, said, “The tears of this daughter show the pain of lakhs of children who have to face humiliation over non-payment of fees. It is the moral responsibility of officials and public representatives of every district to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the education of children.”

He also had a message for private institutions. "Don't forget humanity. Education is not a business."

The students in the video can be seen sobbing inconsolably after missing Monday's mid-year exam because they were kept outside the school gates in Tola, a remote village close to Bangarmau, Unnao. One of the students, Apoorva Singh, who studies in Class six, said, "I told (school administration) that Papa would come today with the fee, but they forced us out."

Following a public outcry, the school administration said the students will be given an opportunity to retake the missing exam on Tuesday, regardless of their ability to pay their fees, NDTV reported.

