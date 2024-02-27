Education ministry to launch campaign to sensitise first time voters

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday launched a campaign “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” in higher education institutions across the country, to be held between February 28 and March 6, to inspire and mobilise youth, particularly first-time voters, and sensitise them about the significance of voting for the nation’s collective welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised in his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ the importance of first time voters participating in the electoral process in large numbers. (File photo)

The campaign was launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned it in his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address where he emphasised on encouraging first time voters to participate in the electoral process in large numbers.

“Let us make our electoral process even more participative. I call upon people from all walks of life to spread the message, in their own style, among first time voters - #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye!” Modi said in a post on X (formerly twitter) on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the education ministry, the main objective of the initiative is to engage and encourage young voters to vote and to convey the importance of voting for the larger good of the nation. “The initiative symbolises the importance of elections and the pride of voting in the largest democracy in the world,” the ministry said.

The move comes ahead of the 2024 general elections. According to official election commission of India (ECI) data, as on February 9, there were 1,84,81,610 voters aged between 18 and 19 years, and 19,74,37,160 voters in the age group of 20-29 years.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged the youth of the nation to make their voices heard, and highlighted Modi’s call to first-time voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

“The upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections is going to be special, particularly for our youth who are turning 18. It will bring them an opportunity to make their voices heard as well as shape today’s and tomorrow’s politics,” Pradhan said in a post on X.

“In pursuance to PM Modi’s appeal, I have directed all HEIs (higher education institutions) in the country to conduct comprehensive voter awareness activities at their campuses from 28th February to 6th March. These activities will galvanise our #YuvaShakti, emphasising upon them the value of voting, making informed choices and participating in electoral processes for a more representative democracy,” he added.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur also took to X and shared the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye anthem. “A clarion call was given by our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji in his recent Mann Ki Baat address & as the Nation gears up for its biggest festival of democracy, I urge all of you to join the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right,” Thankur said.

Under the campaign, HEIs across the country will identify spaces at their campus where voter awareness-related activities including competitions on blog writing, podcasts, debates, essay writing, quizzes,extempore, battle of bands and activities documented on the My Government portal for wider dissemination, will be conducted.

They will also conduct interactive workshops and seminars emphasising the value of voting, understanding the electoral process, and will also encourage students to take the voter’s pledge on the official website https://ecisveep.nic.in/pledge/ to further solidify their commitment to the electoral process.