Home / India News / Educational institutes to reopen in Chhattisgarh from August 2
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File photo)
india news

Educational institutes to reopen in Chhattisgarh from August 2

The schools will be reopened in areas with no Covid-19 cases. Local bodies will take decisions on reopening them after consultations with parents
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday announced the reopening of higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities from August 2 with 50% attendance. In a statement, the government said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting. It added the students can attend classes on alternate days while online classes for all streams will continue.

“It is not mandatory for the students to attend the colleges,” the statement said. It added the permission of parents of students for attending them will be required.

The schools will be reopened in areas with no Covid-19 cases. Local bodies will take decisions on reopening them after consultations with parents. Officials said Industrial Training Institutes will also be reopened along with medical, engineering, polytechnics colleges in a phased manner.

The state Cabinet has also approved a proposal to reopen ashrams and hostels shut due to the pandemic in Bastar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.