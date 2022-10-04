Efforts speed up to design new top science honour

The office of India’s Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) has begun work on designing a new science award, Vigyan Ratan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Different departments under the science ministry have begun deliberations on the matter, they added.

“The modalities for institutionalizing the Vigyan Ratna award are being worked out in consultation with the science ministries and have not been finalized as of now,” said PSA Ajay Sood’s office, in response to a query regarding the progress being made in the direction.

The ministry of home affairs is in the process of transforming government awards and decorations regarding which home secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, held a meeting with representatives of ministry of science and technology, earth sciences, and health and family welfare on September 16.

In the meeting, the home secretary, Bhalla, suggested that “one Nobel Prize like award (Vigyan Ratna) could be instituted for scientists in consultation with the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government. This award may be open to all science disciplines.”

According to people in the government, the award, as it has been envisaged, will be of the highest stature; therefore, it will require thorough consultations and planning before it is launched, they said.

“The award in question is being thought of on the lines of the Nobel Prize; and if you are aiming for something that high, it will need to be thought through in great detail. First step is to initiate a dialogue and that has happened,” said a senior central government official aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

In the same meeting, the home secretary discussed the process of transforming government awards and decorations under which it mentioned that at least 100 awards and several fellowships were being considered for phasing out in the field of science and technology.

The Department of Science and Technology has currently 211 awards under it, of which four are national awards.

In the meeting it was decided that all private endowment , lecture, scholarship, and fellowship based awards should be discontinued.

All departments were asked to take necessary action as per the decisions taken in the meeting and to submit the report to ministry of home affairs within 10 days. There is likely to be a review meeting soon held by the PMO in this regard, according to the minutes of the meeting seen by HT.

“Instead of awards, government should ensure timely release of funds for research as most prestigious awards globally are not given by governments but philanthropic organisations. Having said that, the idea of creating a topmost award is a good idea,” said Dr Avadesha Surolia, senior biologist and professor, Indian Institute of Science.

