Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Egypt foreign minister Badr Abdelatty to visit India for first strategic dialogue

ByRezaul H Laskar
Feb 03, 2025 03:18 PM IST

The strategic dialogue is a follow-up to the decision by India and Egypt to upgrade their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2023

NEW DELHI: Egypt’s foreign minister Badr Abdelatty will visit India this week for the first bilateral strategic dialogue, during which the two sides are expected to review their relations and discuss the situation in West Asia, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The strategic dialogue between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Egypt's foreign minister Badr Abdelatty will be an opportunity to review bilateral relations (AP)
The strategic dialogue between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Egypt's foreign minister Badr Abdelatty will be an opportunity to review bilateral relations (AP)

This will be Abdelatty’s first visit to India since he was appointed foreign minister last year. The strategic dialogue with his counterpart S Jaishankar is a follow-up to the decision by the two countries to upgrade their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2023.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to India in 2023, when he was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, gave a major fillip to bilateral ties and the two sides had decided to increase two-way trade from $7 billion to $12 billion in five years.

The strategic dialogue between Jaishankar and Abdelatty will be an opportunity to review bilateral relations, assess the implementation of decisions made during Sisi’s visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Egypt in 2023, and discuss the situation in West Asia following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Egypt has been a key player in the behind-the-scenes negotiations that led to the recent truce and the dialogue will be an opportunity for the two sides to exchange notes on the regional situation, the people said.

Besides trade and investment, defence and security cooperation are expected to figure in the dialogue, the people said.

Around 55 Indian companies have invested more than $3.75 billion in various sectors in Egypt and provide direct and indirect employment to about 38,000 Egyptians. The Egyptian side has offered a special area for Indian industries in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and this matter is expected to be raised by Abdelatty during the talks, the people said.

The Egyptian side is also keen to enhance cooperation in ICT, pharmaceutical industries, vaccines, renewable energy including green hydrogen, higher education, and tourism, including direct flights between Cairo and New Delhi.

The Egyptian arm of India’s Everest Kanto Cylinder is working to establish the first factory in Africa and Egypt to produce compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders, with financial backing from the National Bank of Egypt (NBE). The project, backed by a loan of 954 million Egyptian pounds from NBE, will cut down imports and bolster energy security. Production at the facility, to be located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, is set to begin by the end of 2025.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On