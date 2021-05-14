Eid-ul-Fitr: PM Modi greets nation, says praying for everyone's good health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said he wished for citizens to overcome the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic soon and work towards their humanitarian goals. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims across the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone’s good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi tweeted.

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone’s good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare.



Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2021