Eid-ul-Fitr: PM Modi greets nation, says praying for everyone's good health
Eid-ul-Fitr: PM Modi greets nation, says praying for everyone's good health

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims across the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:37 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said he wished for citizens to overcome the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic soon and work towards their humanitarian goals. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims across the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone’s good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi tweeted.

