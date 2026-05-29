Eight lion cubs die in Gir in a week; Gujarat govt steps up preventive measures

Eight Asiatic lion cubs have died in the Gir landscape over the past week, prompting the Gujarat government to step up surveillance and containment measures, according to a state government statement.

No new cases were reported in the past two days, he said. Preliminary assessment indicates the cub deaths may be linked to babesiosis

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Forest minister Arjun Modhwadia said monitoring is being carried out by the chief minister’s office and the Prime Minister’s Office, and preventive measures, including large-scale deticking operations, have been intensified within a 10 km radius of the affected area.

No new cases were reported in the past two days, he said. Preliminary assessment indicates the cub deaths may be linked to babesiosis. Samples have been sent to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, with reports expected in three to four days, according to the minister. Experts from Junagadh Veterinary College are also involved.

Lions within a 10 km radius have been isolated and deticking operations are being carried out in Gir and surrounding regions, the statement said.

Earlier, on May 26, the minister said two cubs were suspected to have died due to Babesia infection, while the remaining deaths were due to infighting or other reasons.

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{{^usCountry}} The Asiatic lion population, found only in Gujarat, stood at 891 in 2025, up from 674 in 2020, with the species spreading into Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Asiatic lion population, found only in Gujarat, stood at 891 in 2025, up from 674 in 2020, with the species spreading into Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2018, an outbreak involving Canine Distemper Virus and Babesia led to the death of 24 lions in less than a month in the Gir landscape. Authorities then carried out isolation and treatment measures to contain the spread. Officials said no such clustering has been observed now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2018, an outbreak involving Canine Distemper Virus and Babesia led to the death of 24 lions in less than a month in the Gir landscape. Authorities then carried out isolation and treatment measures to contain the spread. Officials said no such clustering has been observed now. {{/usCountry}}

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