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Eight lion cubs die in Gir in a week; Gujarat govt steps up preventive measures

Forest minister Arjun Modhwadia said monitoring is being carried out by the chief minister’s office and the Prime Minister’s Office, and preventive measures, including large-scale deticking operations

Published on: May 29, 2026 10:24 pm IST
By Maulik Pathak, Ahmedabad
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Eight Asiatic lion cubs have died in the Gir landscape over the past week, prompting the Gujarat government to step up surveillance and containment measures, according to a state government statement.

No new cases were reported in the past two days, he said. Preliminary assessment indicates the cub deaths may be linked to babesiosis

Forest minister Arjun Modhwadia said monitoring is being carried out by the chief minister’s office and the Prime Minister’s Office, and preventive measures, including large-scale deticking operations, have been intensified within a 10 km radius of the affected area.

No new cases were reported in the past two days, he said. Preliminary assessment indicates the cub deaths may be linked to babesiosis. Samples have been sent to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, with reports expected in three to four days, according to the minister. Experts from Junagadh Veterinary College are also involved.

Lions within a 10 km radius have been isolated and deticking operations are being carried out in Gir and surrounding regions, the statement said.

Earlier, on May 26, the minister said two cubs were suspected to have died due to Babesia infection, while the remaining deaths were due to infighting or other reasons.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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