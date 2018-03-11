Eight members of banned GNLA surrender in Meghalaya

Eight members of rebel outfit Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) surrendered before a church leader who facilitated their surrender before the police on Sunday.

The militants surrendered with assault rifles, small arms and Chinese-made grenades, said a source privy to the development.

At the time of the copy being published, police were yet to announce the surrender, which is being seen in the hills as the start of the end of the rebel outfit.

“We would have liked to make a proper announcement at the right time but the news is going viral on social media. So, obviously, you can draw your own conclusion,” said a senior police officer connected with operations in Garo hills.

The eight GNLA members belong to the last known batch of the outfit, according to the officer, who did not want to be named. A lone militant remains at large and is expected to surrender soon, said the officer

The surrender, first before Rev ST Sangma, follows the killing of the outfit’s commander-in-chief Sohan D Shira on February 24.

The GNLA is suspected to be involved in the killing of NCP candidate from Williamnagar, Jonathone N Sangma, in an IED blast last month. Election to the assembly seat was countermanded after the incident. The GNLA did not claim responsibility for the killing.