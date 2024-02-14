 Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to field Milind Deora for Rajya Sabha elections | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to field Congress turncoat Milind Deora for Rajya Sabha elections

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has named Milind Deora as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Deora, who recently switched from Congress breaking decades-old family ties with the grand old party, will file his nomination tomorrow.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde welcomes former Congress leader Milind Deora who joined Shiv Sena, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.(PTI)
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde welcomes former Congress leader Milind Deora who joined Shiv Sena, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.(PTI)

Milind Deora, a Mumbai-based politician and son of Congress veteran late Murli Deora, justified his decision to switch to Shiv Sena, alleging that the grand old party has deviated from its ideological and organisational roots, "fostering" caste divisions and targeting business houses.

Political analysts, however, said the 47-year-old politician was miffed about his South Mumbai seat possibly going to the Shiv Sena (UBT) and may have quit in a huff.

Deora was elected to Lok Sabha from Mumbai South in 2004 and 2009 but lost the consecutive general elections in 2014 and 2019 to Arvind Sawant who contested as a Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate on both occasions.

His nomination has also put an end to the speculations that the two would again face each other in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections albeit from opposite camps. Sawant, now in Sena (UBT), is likely to contest again from Mumbai South as part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate.

Deora's move followed a flurry of exits from the Congress party, with Baba Siddique joining Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan switching his allegiance to the rival Bharatiya Janata Party.

With these notable exits, the Congress has been dealt a major blow in Maharashtra. Still, the party has maintained that it won't affect its electoral prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

