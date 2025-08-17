Maharashtra BJP MLA's swipe at Eknath Shinde: ‘Won political lottery’

Maharashtra forest minister and BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has said that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had won a “lottery”, apparently referring to his appointment as chief minister in 2022. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde during the inauguration of the final 76-km-long stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Nashik district of Maharashtra on June 5.(PTI)

"Eknath Shinde (current deputy CM) had won a lottery. Not everyone has to win the lottery, but Shinde won it. However, what matters is how a person achieves a position and retains it, and common people observe this," Naik said at a bhoomi pujan ceremony on Friday, according to PTI.

This is not the first time Naik has targeted Shinde. In July, Naik had alleged that outsiders were exploiting Navi Mumbai’s resources, without naming Shinde, the guardian minister of Thane district.

According to PTI, Shiv Sena had hit back by accusing Naik of trying to deflect attention from his own long-standing hold over the city’s affairs.

Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022 and became the chief minister.

However, in 2024, he had to make way for Devendra Fadnavis after the BJP won a maximum number of seats in the assembly elections and settle for the post of deputy chief ministership.

Earlier this week, Shinde had skipped a Maharashtra cabinet meeting on Tuesday, fuelling speculation that he continues to be upset with the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

While Shiv Sena leaders downplayed the matter, saying Shinde had extended his stay in Srinagar, where he had gone for a blood donation campaign organised on Sunday by party functionary Chandrahar Patil, opposition parties alleged the deputy chief minister skipped the cabinet meeting due to disagreements within the Mahayuti government.

HT reported in February that Shinde had skipped two meetings chaired by chief minister Fadnavis concerning the urban development department, which is headed by the Shiv Sena chief. Back then, Shinde was reportedly upset with Fadnavis for several reasons, including being denied the chief minister’s post in Mahayuti 3.0. Since then, the senior BJP leader had seized every opportunity to assert his authority over the Shiv Sena chief.