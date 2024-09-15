Hyderabad, The Telangana government is making elaborate arrangements, including security, for the immersion of thousands of Lord Ganesh idols in water bodies, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, in Hyderabad and other places in the state on September 17. Elaborate arrangements for Lord Ganesh idols immersion in Telangana

With the immersion of the idols having already begun, the state capital and other towns and villages were gripped by the festive atmosphere on Sunday.

The Ganesh pandal at Khairatabad here, known for the giant size of the idol, attracted thousands of devotees on Sunday. A 70 ft tall statue was installed at Khairatabad this year.

The organisers of Ganesh pandals have begun immersion of the idols of Lord Vinayaka in various sizes and forms, taking out processions while dancing to religious songs and drum beats since the last few days.

TV channels showed some Muslims joining the festivities at a pandal in the city.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal travelled in Hyderabad metro rail and enquired about the frequency of trains, extending the train timings on September 17 and other issues.

The Hyderabad city police intensified the final phase of preparatory activities on Sunday as events related to the anniversary of the merger of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam's rule would also be organised on September 17, besides Ganesh immersion. Also, Milad Un Nabi festivities begin Sunday night, a city police release said.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand held a video conference with all zonal DCPs, SHOs, and the patrol and Blue Colts staff. During the briefing, Anand outlined the challenges ahead and emphasised several key factors that need to be considered while preparing bandobust plans, it said.

The leaders of the Ganesh Utsav Samiti performed Ganesh immersion at Tank Bund here despite authorities refusing permission.

State DGP Jitender, along with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand and his Rachakonda counterpart Sudheer Babu and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amrapali Kata visited the revered Balapur Ganesha pandal and other idols on Saturday.

They inspected the immersion routes and reviewed the safety and security measures for the grand event to ensure a smooth and secure procession for all devotees.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.