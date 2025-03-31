Elaborate security in place across Lucknow for Eid namaz today

Police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at prominent mosques across the city on Monday, authorities said after the crescent for the Islamic month of ‘Shawwal’ was sighted on Sunday evening. Heavy force deployed outside Bada Imambara at old Lucknow.(Deepak Gupta/HT)

To ensure security and smooth traffic management for the convenience of namazis, adequate force has been arranged, said Lucknow police in a press note issued on Sunday.

As many as 1300 non-gazetted and 12 gazetted officers have been deployed on duty, and they will be supervised by senior officials.

Nine companies of PAC and one company of SSB are also being deployed, according to the press note.

A large number of people offer prayers to mark Eid-ul-Fitr. Those belonging to the Sunni sect offer prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah and Teele Wali Masjid in Chowk, while Shia Muslims gather at Asafi Masjid (Bada Imambara) and Jama Masjid in Thakurganj.

Earlier, both Shia and Sunni Markazi Chand Committees confirmed the sighting of the moon.

The Eid-ul-Fitr namaz will be offered in Aishbagh Eidgah at 10am, Teele wali Masjid at 9am, at Asafi Masjid (Bada Imambara) at 10am.

Markazi Chand Committee chief Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said the guidelines for Eid-ul-Fitr namaz must be followed by everyone.

“People should try and reach the mosques early to avoid inconvenience, and no one should offer namaz on roads. Everyone should pray for the prosperity of the nation and peace in Palestine,” he said.