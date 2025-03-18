Elderly couple, domestic help tied up in daylight heist in northwest Delhi

An elderly couple and their domestic help were tied up by robbers during a heist in broad daylight at their residence in Northwest Delhi on Monday, police said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am. The suspects looted gold ornaments and other valuables and fled in house owner's car, police said and added that the complainant was sent to a hospital for medical examination.(Pixabay/Representative)

Police were alerted via a PCR call at 11.45 am about the incident which took place in Ashok Vihar, news agency PTI quoted an official.

According to police, three to four men forcefully entered the house of Om Prakash Aggarwal and restrained the elderly couple along with their domestic help.

Valuables stolen

The suspects then looted gold ornaments and other valuables and fled in house owner's car, police said and added that the complainant was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

The stolen car was later recovered, the police said.

The crime team reached at the location and collected fingerprints along with other forensic evidence for investigation.

"A case has been registered at the Ashok Vihar police station. The police have initiated an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and track down the culprits," the report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh's statement.

In an unrelated incident, a dramatic late-night Delhi Police operation led to the arrest of four criminals after an encounter following a tip-off about their illegal arms possession. The entire incident, captured on CCTV, went viral on social media, with Delhi Police also sharing it on their official X account.

On March 1, intelligence sources informed the Badarpur sub-division of Delhi Police about four suspects roaming in a Delhi-number car with illegal weapons, news agency ANI cited officials as saying.

Based on information received from intelligence sources, a team from Sub-Division Badarpur was deployed at Lohiya Pul near Nala Road, Arpan Vihar.

At midnight, a grey-coloured car approached from Arpan Vihar, which the informer identified as the suspect's vehicle, according to the information received from the police.

When the police team attempted to stop the vehicle, a suspect sitting in the front passenger seat pulled out a pistol. Reacting immediately, police personnel fired at the car's front wheel, successfully immobilising the vehicle. All four suspects were then apprehended, and upon further search, two illegal pistols, two cartridges and a car were recovered.