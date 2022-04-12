Elderly couple murdered in Assam on suspicions of witchcraft; accused arrested

GUWAHATI: An elderly couple was on Monday murdered in Assam’s Baksa district on suspicions of practicing witchcraft, the police said today.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at the Doomni tea estate when the accused, Suraj Ekka, barged into the house of Sukra Kasua and his wife Balamadina Tirkey accusing them of witchcraft.

Ekka was later nabbed by the police based on a complaint filed by the couple’s daughter. He is reported to have confessed to committing the murders.

“During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that he suspected the elderly couple of being involved in witchcraft and casting spells on his family, and that is why he killed them,” a local police officer said on conditions of anonymity.

Ekka’s wife was reportedly suffering from some ailments for the past few months and didn’t recover despite treatments. This led him to suspect that the elderly couple, who resided close by, had cast spells on her.

On Monday afternoon, Ekka reached the couple’s home and accused them of practicing witchcraft. Dissatisfied with their protestations and denial, he murdered them in cold blood.

Bodies of both victims have been sent for post-mortem analysis, while a case of murder has been lodged at Musalpur police station.