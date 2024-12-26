ECI releases ‘world's largest electoral dataset’ for 2024 elections: 10 key takeaways

The Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the “world's largest electoral dataset” on Thursday, releasing 42 statistical reports on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 14 reports each on four state assembly elections. This initiative aims to promote transparency, encourage research, and strengthen public trust in India's electoral system. The Election Commission of India said these reports will be a valuable resource for academicians, researchers, and election observers globally, enabling comprehensive analysis and insights into election policies. (File) (Pic used for representation)(HT_PRINT)

According to the Election Commission, these reports will be a valuable resource for academicians, researchers, and election observers globally, enabling comprehensive analysis and insights into election policies.

The dataset includes detailed information such as Parliamentary and Assembly constituency-wise electors, polling station numbers, voter turnout by state or constituency, party-wise vote shares, gender-based voting patterns, women’s participation, regional trends, constituency summaries, the performance of national and state parties, winning candidate analysis, and more.

An ECI official told ANI, “This exhaustive data set empowers stakeholders to slice and dice data for a granular level analysis with comparison from data sets of previous elections already available on ECI website. These reports will facilitate time-series analysis to track long-term outlook and shifts in electoral and political landscape.”

The ECI’s proactive approach to sharing this extensive dataset is expected to counter criticisms of non-disclosure by the poll body.

Highlights of the 42 reports on 2024 Lok Sabha elections