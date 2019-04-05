Election Commission replaces Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma

The Election Commission of India has appointed Rajesh Kumar, additional director general, Pollution Control Board, as the Kolkata Police commissioner, the poll panel announced on Friday night.

Rajesh Kumar replaced Anuj Sharma as the commissioner of Kolkata Police.

The poll panel has also made it clear that Sharma should not be involved by the state government in “any election related duties.”

In a communication addressed to the West Bengal chief secretary, the ECI secretary Rakesh Kumar informed the government of the poll panel’s decision.

Sharma was appointed as head of the city police in the third week of February replacing Rajeev Kumar.

The letter also conveyed the ECI’s decision to appoint Natarajan Ramesh Babu as the commissioner of Bidhan Nagar Police and Avannu Ravindranath as the police super of Birbhum district.

Ramesh Babu replaced Gyanwant Singh from Bidhan Nagar Police. According to the EC letter, Singh, too, has to be kept away from any poll related duty.

Shrihari Pandey was appointed the superintendent of police of Diamond Harbour.

“The direction of the commission be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in respect of joining of above officers be sent within 24 hours,” the letter said.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 23:53 IST