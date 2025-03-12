‘Election drama’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan reacts to Darbhanga mayor’s call for 2-hour Holi break during Juma Namaz

Ravi Kishan of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said Holi falling on Friday is not a new thing and has been happening for years. The Lok Sabha MP referred to the focus on the issue as “election drama", adding that Nitish Kumar is expected to return for a fifth term as Bihar's chief minister. BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday said Holi falling on Friday is not new and has happened for years.(Hindustan Times)

Ravi Kishan’s comments followed a statement by Darbhanga mayor Anjum Ara, who, ahead of Holi on March 14, suggested that since the timing of Friday prayers (Juma Namaz) cannot be extended, and there should be a two-hour break for celebrations.

The mayor requested that people celebrating Holi stay at least two hours away from mosques and prayer spaces.

“Holi and Ramzan have been celebrated peacefully in the district for many years,” ANI quoted her as saying.

“Holi is not being celebrated for the first time in the country, nor is it the first time that Holi is being celebrated on Juma. This is all drama, understand that. Holi will be celebrated with love, and Lord Mahadev will bless us. Muslim brothers also know that Holi has been celebrated for thousands of years. This is all election drama because now it's clear that Nitish Kumar will come for the fifth time in Bihar,” said Ravi Kishan.

Earlier, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said that those who were uncomfortable with colours should stay indoors, as the Hindu festival is celebrated once a year.

“We have requested to the Muslim community that if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated. There are 52 ‘Juma’ (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid,” Chaudhary had said.

A peace committee meeting was convened on March 6 at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in preparation for the upcoming Holi festival on Friday.

Meanwhile, several Delhi mosques have adjusted Friday prayers on March 14, shifting Juma Namaz to 2.30 pm to accommodate Holi celebrations.

With ANI inputs