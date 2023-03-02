Election Results 2023: After BJP’s Tripura, Nagaland wins, 'Proud PM' tweets

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland. The saffron party has retained power in Tripura by thwarting the challenge from Left-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha, which made an impressive debut in assembly elections. The party has won 32 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly, while in Nagaland it has clinched 37 seats in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Meghalaya, CM Conrad Sangma's NPP has maintained a steady lead in at least 25 seats, followed by a tight contest between TMC, BJP, UDP and Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Tripura and said that he is proud of all Tripura BJP workers for their spectacular efforts. He said, "Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. @BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state's growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also thanked the people of Nagaland. He said, "I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @NDPPofficial- @BJP4Nagaland alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result.

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thanking the voters of Meghalaya, the prime minister tweeted,"Grateful to all those who have supported @BJP4Meghalaya in the Assembly polls. We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put".

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri @JPNadda Ji, Tripura CM @DrManikSaha2, Shri @Rajib4BJP, and the karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura whose tireless efforts secured BJP's victory. It is evident again that for development and prosperity, BJP led by PM @narendramodi is people’s preference.

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also thanked the people of Nagaland for their enormous support. He said,"I thank the people of Nagaland from the bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress by re-electing the PM Modi-led NDA back in power. The duo of PM @narendramodi and CM @Neiphiu_Rio will continue to advance peace & development in the state and fulfil people’s aspirations".

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the BJP has earned a glorious victory in the northeast. He said, "Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi and Party President Shri @JPNadda for scripting new success stories in the North East. I appreciate the hard work of BJP karyakartas in Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya. I express my gratitude to the people for their support to the BJP."

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trinamool Congress leader and MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Thank you to the wonderful people of Meghalaya for the love & faith they have reposed in @AITCofficial with 14% vote share. Congratulations to the 5 MLAs. Thank you to each party worker."

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu, the women candidates elected for the first time. He said,"History has been made! Heartfelt congratulations, Mrs. @k_salhoutuonuo and Mrs @Hekani Jakhalu on winning Assembly Elections. You carry the hopes of women and future generations as changemakers and role models. I hope you will continue to be passionate and courageous".

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda for the party's victory in Tripura. he said, " On behalf of the karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura, I heartily congratulate & express my gratitude to our dynamic PM Shri @narendramodiJi, Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji & our National President Shri @JPNaddaji for their relentless contribution behind this resounding victory.

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to all the workers of @BJP4Tripura and the nationalists of Tripura for the stupendous victory in the Tripura Legislative Assembly elections! This victory is the success of public trust on respected Prime Minister's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' policy and the energetic leadership of CM @DrManikSaha2 ji.

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the party workers in Nagaland. He said, “The resounding victory of the @NDPPofficial @BJP4Nagaland alliance in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the people of Nagaland towards the people-welfare policies of the respected Prime Minister. Hearty congratulations to all the hardworking workers of this huge victory dedicated to nationalism and development!”

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee congratulated the 5 TMC winning candidates in Meghalaya. He said, "I humbly thank the electorate of Meghalaya for giving us so much love & recognizing our efforts. Congratulations to the 5 elected AITC MLAs. I also wish to thank each party worker across the state for putting in their hard work & dedication over the past year."

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

BJP President JP Nadda thanked the people of Nagaland for their support. He tweeted, “Gratitude to the people of Nagaland for their support that led to the victory of the @BJP4India -@NDPPofficial alliance. Hon. PM @narendramodi's visionary leadership & CM @Neiphiu_Rio's governance will ensure peace while reaching new heights of progress in the state once more.”

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

He also congratulated the party's state unit for their efforts. He said, “Heartiest congratulations to @BJP4Tripura for the impressive victory in the elections. The tireless efforts of our dedicated karyakartas, CM Shri @DrManikSaha2 & BJP State President Shri @Rajib4BJP have been instrumental in this historic win.”

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)

Nadda also extended his gratitude towards the people of Megahalaya. He said, “I thank the people of Meghalaya for their support towards @BJP4India & laud the efforts of @BJP4Meghalaya leaders & karyakartas for their role in helping our party augment its footprints in Meghalaya. We are committed towards serving Meghalaya as per PM @narendramodi ji’s vision.”

Election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its allies have won Tripura and Nagaland(Twitter)