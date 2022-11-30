Home / India News / Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Three former AAP MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi MCD polls
Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Three former AAP MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi MCD polls

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 07:02 AM IST

Elections 2022 latest news: The first phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Thursday, while the second has been scheduled for December 5 (Monday).

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Elections 2022 live updates: The poll campaign for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election ended Tuesday as political parties wooed voters on 89 seats. The first phase of polling in Gujarat will be held on Thursday, while the second has been scheduled for December 5 (Monday). The counting of votes will be done on December 8. The state – expected to see a three-cornered contest among the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress – saw prominent faces campaigning for their respective parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah held rallies and roadshows in Gujarat as the BJP seeks a record seventh term in office. From Congress, party boss Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot were among the prominent campaigners. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann campaigned extensively for AAP – the newest entrant in the race.

Meanwhile, Delhi is headed for civic polls for its 250 wards on December 4, which will mark the first municipal election in the national capital after the fresh delimitation of wards. The result will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:02 AM IST

    BJP mounts attack on Congress after Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ remark on PM Modi

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered a political controversy after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “Ravan” during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat. Read more

  • Nov 30, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    Three former AAP MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi civic polls

    In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, three former MLAs of the party, Commando Surendra Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Raju Dhingan from Trilokpuri and Chaudhary Fateh Singh from Gokalpur, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a function at BJP headquarters on Tuesday. Read more

On Kharge's Ravan jibe, Renuka Chowdhury says, ‘Modi compared me to Surpanakha’

Published on Nov 30, 2022 07:07 AM IST

As Renuka Chowdhury recalled the ‘Surpanakha’ episode amid row over Mallikarjun Kharge comparing PM Modi to Ravana, the 2018 video surfaced and many social media users told Renuka Chowdhury that PM Modi had not mentioned ‘Surpanakha’.

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 07:02 AM IST

Elections 2022 latest news: The first phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Thursday, while the second has been scheduled for December 5 (Monday).

Maternal mortality ratio reduces to 97 in 2018-20 from 130 in 2014-16

Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:16 AM IST

According to the Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2018-20, Assam, which has the highest MMR, is followed by Madhya Pradesh with MMR of 173 per lakh live births and Uttar Pradesh 167.

Amit Malviya vs Cong leader over 'list of journalists'; ‘Wow! the plot worked’

Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:13 AM IST

The BJP on Tuesday claimed that the Congress was compiling a list of journalists who called out Smriti Irani or Amit Malviya for their social media posts on Rahul Gandhi performing aarti at Omkareshwar.

Scindia inaugurates multiple flights to boost northeast connectivity. Details

Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:12 AM IST

Scindia appreciated the Arunachal Pradesh government for reducing the VAT on aviation turbine fuel and credited the move for the rapid increase in air connectivity.

LIVE: 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Alberta, Canada region

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 07:09 AM IST

Breaking news, November 30, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group

Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:18 AM IST

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.

Bandi Sanjay slams T’gana govt over restrictions on his meetings

Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

He pointed out that there were no such restrictions on the travel and meetings of AIMIM leaders anywhere in the state and on the public shows conducted by stand-up comedian Munwar Farooqui who denigrated the Hindu gods.

BJP supports online gambling ban but backs TN guv over ordinance expiry row

Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

“The Tamil Nadu government has not even issued a government order based on the ordinance. They are only stating that it has lapsed. A governor has to consider multiple factors because the Supreme Court and the Madras high court have weighed in on this,” he said.

Kerala HC dismisses govt plea questioning KTU acting V-C’s appointment by guv

Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

After the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of V-C M S Rajashree on October 22 for flouting the University Grants Commission guidelines the governor had sought names from the state.

BJP mounts attack on Congress after Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ remark on PM Modi

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered a political controversy after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “Ravan” during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat.

‘Govt won’t allow anyone to sabotage Vizhinjam project’

Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Fisheries minister V Abdurahiman indicated the government’s position when he lashed out at Sunday’s violence in which at least 36 policemen and 30 fishermen were injured as protesters laid siege to the Vizhinjam police station for more than three hours.

Gujarat elections: High-decibel campaign for Phase 1 concludes

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 12:30 AM IST

A high-decibel campaign for the first-phase of Gujarat assembly polls ended on Tuesday evening with leaders of the BJP, the Congress and AAP reaching out to voters through rallies, roadshows and public meetings.

BJP alleges ‘security lapse’ during PM’s visit to TN for chess event

Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:30 AM IST

BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, led by senior party leaders, has requested the governor in Raj Bhavan to instruct the DMK-led state government for an impartial enquiry on this matter, and to take action against those found guilty.

As Rahul said, both Pilot and I are assets for the party: Gehlot

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 03:47 AM IST

Days after he called Congress leader Sachin Pilot a “gaddar” (traitor), Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the two leaders are  “assets” to the party.

