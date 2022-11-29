Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Gujarat Assembly phase 1 elections ends
Election news highlights: Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Election news LIVE updates: Gujarat – which will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5 – will see a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, and the AAP, a new entrant in the high stake election. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Meanwhile, civic polling is also due for Delhi's 250 wards on December 4 and it is the first municipal election in the national capital after the fresh delimitation of wards. The result of the elections will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7. The election is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The BJP has been in power in the civic body since 2007.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 29, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Campaigning for Gujarat Assembly phase 1 elections ends
Campaigning for Gujarat Assembly phase 1 elections ends. Voting will be held on December 1.
-
Nov 29, 2022 04:32 PM IST
RWAs to be granted status of ‘mini councillors’: Kejriwal's Delhi civic poll promise
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said RWAs in the national capital will get political and financial powers and they will run like a mini-councillor of the ward if the AAP comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after the election. Kejriwal said RWAs of Delhi will be empowered and will be given powers to run their areas. They will be provided with funds along with powers.
-
Nov 29, 2022 01:04 PM IST
BJP begins work to ensure higher voter turnout in Gujarat
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has activated its cadre to ensure that voter turnout for the two-phase assembly election in Gujarat is higher than the last time and the none-of-the-above option doesn’t gain popularity, a senior party functionary said on Monday. Read more
-
Nov 29, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Sambit Patra condemns Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against PM Modi
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi, 'Ravan'. Using such language for a PM, for the son of Gujarat isn't appropriate. It is condemnable and shows Congress' mindset. It's an insult not just to PM Modi. It is an insult to every Gujarati, to Gujarat: News agency ANI quoted BJP's Sambit Patra
-
Nov 29, 2022 12:59 PM IST
BJP model eyewash, choose SP instead: Akhilesh to Gujarat voters
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has urged Gujarat voters to ensure the victory of candidates of the party and others supported by the party in the assembly elections in the state, the SP said in a statement on Monday. Read more
-
Nov 29, 2022 08:54 AM IST
Two Christian candidates slug it out for 1st time in tribal-reserved Gujarat's Vyara seat
The Vyara Assembly seat in Gujarat will for the first time see a contest between two Christian candidates fielded by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.
While the Congress has given ticket to its sitting MLA Punabhai Gamit from the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, the BJP has for the first time fielded a Christian candidate, Mohan Konkani, to take on the four-time legislator, reported news agency PTI.
-
Nov 29, 2022 06:23 AM IST
Gujarat elections: Modi, Shah step up attack on Congress as poll battle intensifies
The Congress will have to leave divisive and vote bank politics if it wants to win the trust of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as campaigning in Gujarat heated up in the closing stages of the assembly elections. Read more