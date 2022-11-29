Home / India News / Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Gujarat Assembly phase 1 elections ends

Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Gujarat Assembly phase 1 elections ends

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 04:47 AM IST

Election news highlights: Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

A polling officer applies indelible ink on a voter's finger. (HT File Photo)
A polling officer applies indelible ink on a voter’s finger. (HT File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Election news LIVE updates: Gujarat – which will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5 – will see a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, and the AAP, a new entrant in the high stake election. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Meanwhile, civic polling is also due for Delhi's 250 wards on December 4 and it is the first municipal election in the national capital after the fresh delimitation of wards. The result of the elections will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7. The election is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The BJP has been in power in the civic body since 2007.

  • Nov 29, 2022 05:42 PM IST

    Campaigning for Gujarat Assembly phase 1 elections ends

    Campaigning for Gujarat Assembly phase 1 elections ends. Voting will be held on December 1.

  • Nov 29, 2022 04:32 PM IST

    RWAs to be granted status of ‘mini councillors’: Kejriwal's Delhi civic poll promise

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said RWAs in the national capital will get political and financial powers and they will run like a mini-councillor of the ward if the AAP comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after the election. Kejriwal said RWAs of Delhi will be empowered and will be given powers to run their areas. They will be provided with funds along with powers.

  • Nov 29, 2022 01:04 PM IST

    BJP begins work to ensure higher voter turnout in Gujarat

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has activated its cadre to ensure that voter turnout for the two-phase assembly election in Gujarat is higher than the last time and the none-of-the-above option doesn’t gain popularity, a senior party functionary said on Monday. Read more

  • Nov 29, 2022 01:01 PM IST

    Sambit Patra condemns Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against PM Modi

    Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi, 'Ravan'. Using such language for a PM, for the son of Gujarat isn't appropriate. It is condemnable and shows Congress' mindset. It's an insult not just to PM Modi. It is an insult to every Gujarati, to Gujarat: News agency ANI quoted BJP's Sambit Patra

  • Nov 29, 2022 12:59 PM IST

    BJP model eyewash, choose SP instead: Akhilesh to Gujarat voters

    Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has urged Gujarat voters to ensure the victory of candidates of the party and others supported by the party in the assembly elections in the state, the SP said in a statement on Monday. Read more

  • Nov 29, 2022 08:54 AM IST

    Two Christian candidates slug it out for 1st time in tribal-reserved Gujarat's Vyara seat 

    The Vyara Assembly seat in Gujarat will for the first time see a contest between two Christian candidates fielded by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress. 

    While the Congress has given ticket to its sitting MLA Punabhai Gamit from the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, the BJP has for the first time fielded a Christian candidate, Mohan Konkani, to take on the four-time legislator, reported news agency PTI.

  • Nov 29, 2022 06:23 AM IST

    Gujarat elections: Modi, Shah step up attack on Congress as poll battle intensifies

    The Congress will have to leave divisive and vote bank politics if it wants to win the trust of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as campaigning in Gujarat heated up in the closing stages of the assembly elections. Read more

NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:18 AM IST

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.

NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group
NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as directors of promoter group

Bandi Sanjay slams T’gana govt over restrictions on his meetings

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

He pointed out that there were no such restrictions on the travel and meetings of AIMIM leaders anywhere in the state and on the public shows conducted by stand-up comedian Munwar Farooqui who denigrated the Hindu gods.

Addressing a rally on the outskirts of Bhainsa town before commencing his fifth phase of his padayatra — Praja Sangrama Yatra — Bani Sanjay said he had all the respect for the courts and would abide by the law. (Agencies)
Addressing a rally on the outskirts of Bhainsa town before commencing his fifth phase of his padayatra — Praja Sangrama Yatra — Bani Sanjay said he had all the respect for the courts and would abide by the law. (Agencies)

BJP supports online gambling ban but backs TN guv over ordinance expiry row

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

“The Tamil Nadu government has not even issued a government order based on the ordinance. They are only stating that it has lapsed. A governor has to consider multiple factors because the Supreme Court and the Madras high court have weighed in on this,” he said.

"We cannot have people getting addicted to online gambling and losing their lives," Annamalai said. However, he added that a "badly-enacted law is as good as no law." (Agencies)
“We cannot have people getting addicted to online gambling and losing their lives,” Annamalai said. However, he added that a “badly-enacted law is as good as no law.” (Agencies)

Kerala HC dismisses govt plea questioning KTU acting V-C’s appointment by guv

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

After the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of V-C M S Rajashree on October 22 for flouting the University Grants Commission guidelines the governor had sought names from the state.

The single bench of justice Devan Ramachandran after hearing both sides allowed Ciza Thomas to continue as the acting V-C till a new V-C was appointed. (Agencies)
The single bench of justice Devan Ramachandran after hearing both sides allowed Ciza Thomas to continue as the acting V-C till a new V-C was appointed. (Agencies)

BJP mounts attack on Congress after Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ remark on PM Modi

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered a political controversy after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “Ravan” during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered a political controversy after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'Ravan' during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat. (PTI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered a political controversy after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘Ravan’ during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat. (PTI)

‘Govt won’t allow anyone to sabotage Vizhinjam project’

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Fisheries minister V Abdurahiman indicated the government’s position when he lashed out at Sunday’s violence in which at least 36 policemen and 30 fishermen were injured as protesters laid siege to the Vizhinjam police station for more than three hours.

Supply trucks carrying construction materials for the proposed Vizhinjam Port are parked near the port in Kerala. (REUTERS)
Supply trucks carrying construction materials for the proposed Vizhinjam Port are parked near the port in Kerala. (REUTERS)

Gujarat elections: High-decibel campaign for Phase 1 concludes

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 12:30 AM IST

A high-decibel campaign for the first-phase of Gujarat assembly polls ended on Tuesday evening with leaders of the BJP, the Congress and AAP reaching out to voters through rallies, roadshows and public meetings.

AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi during a roadshow in Jamjodhpur on Tuesday.
AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi during a roadshow in Jamjodhpur on Tuesday.

BJP alleges ‘security lapse’ during PM’s visit to TN for chess event

india news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:30 AM IST

BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, led by senior party leaders, has requested the governor in Raj Bhavan to instruct the DMK-led state government for an impartial enquiry on this matter, and to take action against those found guilty.

"The event was held in a highly sensitive state like Tamil Nadu in the presence of many dignitaries, and extra security measures were needed, especially when our Honourable Prime Minister was visiting," the BJP has submitted to the governor. (ANI)
“The event was held in a highly sensitive state like Tamil Nadu in the presence of many dignitaries, and extra security measures were needed, especially when our Honourable Prime Minister was visiting,” the BJP has submitted to the governor. (ANI)

As Rahul said, both Pilot and I are assets for the party: Gehlot

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 03:47 AM IST

Days after he called Congress leader Sachin Pilot a “gaddar” (traitor), Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the two leaders are  “assets” to the party.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Ashok Gehlot/Twitter)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Ashok Gehlot/Twitter)

Apex court transfers Vivekananda Reddy murder trial to CBI court in Hyderabad

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Vivekananda Reddy was the brother of late former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and was a minister in the undivided state.

He was allegedly murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections. (HT Archive)
He was allegedly murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections. (HT Archive)

Cold wave conditions likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh: IMD

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 04:49 AM IST

The temperature in Bhopal would go down to 11 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature in Umaria is likely to dip to 8 degrees Celsius, SN Sahu, a senior scientist with the Metrological Department said.

Cold wave conditions likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh: IMD
Cold wave conditions likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh: IMD

Police deployment to be bolstered at Karnataka-Maharashtra border

india news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Delegations from both Karnataka and Maharashtra conducted a meeting at the Circuit House in the border town of Nippani in Belagavi

The Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. (Shutterstock)
The Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. (Shutterstock)

Belagavi industrialists threaten to move to Maharashtra and Goa

india news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Belagavi, known commonly as Karnataka’s second capital is known for its foundry cluster products- largely automobile spare parts- as well as its weaving sector

MLA Patil, who represents the Belagavi constituency, said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured sanction of ₹80 crore for the development of the area. (Arun Kumar Rao)
MLA Patil, who represents the Belagavi constituency, said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured sanction of 80 crore for the development of the area. (Arun Kumar Rao)

‘Just politics’: BC Nagesh on furore over Manipal University professor’s remark

india news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 11:56 PM IST

A professor at the Manipal Institute of Technology reportedly asked a student his name and, upon hearing his name, said: “Oh, you are like Kasab!”

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh said the teacher "shouldn't have said that... but it is just politics". (ANI)
Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh said the teacher “shouldn’t have said that... but it is just politics”. (ANI)

Will seek explanation from leaders who shared stage with history sheeter: Kateel

india news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 11:56 PM IST

Kateel suggested that party leaders should ensure such incidents do not happen in the future and all issues should be brought to the attention of the party

Setting aside the rumours of Sunil joining the BJP, Kateel said: "There are no chances of Silent Sunil joining the party."
Setting aside the rumours of Sunil joining the BJP, Kateel said: “There are no chances of Silent Sunil joining the party.”
