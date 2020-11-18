e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / ‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora

‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will go to the elections in May and June next year.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora is in the office till April 13, 2021.
Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora is in the office till April 13, 2021.(PTI)
         

After conducting Bihar assembly election amid Covid-19 pandemic, the election commission is now busy in its internal exercises for the assembly election slated to be held in early 2021. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora’s term is till April 13, 2021. “Whichever election falls before that shall be held on time,” Arora said in an interview to PTI.

Elections are due in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry in May and June next year.

The commission never rests, the CEC said adding that conducting elections is a continuous process.

Holding Bihar election amid the pandemic was a challenge which the Election Commission faced with flying colours. The EC’s decidion to not postponed the elections was courted with doubts and apprehension.

“This time, a major component as added to it -- it should also be a safe election. Safe for the electors, safe for the polling officials, safe for all concerned. Maybe proving is not the right nuance. Yes, Election Commission can rise to any challenge and it did rise up to the challenge of Covid-19... Of course, critics may remain, and should also remain as they are also a part of the system,” Arora said.

The commission had taken a variety of measures such as reducing the number of voters per polling station from 1,500 to 1,000 to ensure distancing. This meant an addition of 33,000 polling stations. Bihar this time had 1.06 lakh polling stations, which also prolonged the counting process.

(With PTI Inputs)

tags
top news
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In