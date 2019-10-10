e-paper
Electrical engineer, friend die in Bengal while making Diwali crackers

Police said the four men had no permission for making firecrackers

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Midnapore
The youths were making the crackers inside the compound of a community club.
The youths were making the crackers inside the compound of a community club.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two young men died and two others were injured in a blast Tuesday night in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district while making firecrackers for Diwali, police said on Wednesday.

The two deceased - Palash Mandal, an electrical engineer and his friend Prabhat Mondal, both aged 26 - worked with private firms.

The incident took place at Ashurali village in the Ramnagar. The youths were making the crackers inside the compound of a community club.

The injured youths, Pratap Mandal and Pradyumna Mandal, were rushed to a hospital in Kolkata with severe burn injuries. Two were declared dead on arrival.

“The youths were making crackers for their own use. They had no permission for making firecrackers,” said S Silva Murugan, superintendent of police, Diamond Harbour police district.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 01:30 IST

