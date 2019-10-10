Electrical engineer, friend die in Bengal while making Diwali crackers
Police said the four men had no permission for making firecrackersindia Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:45 IST
Two young men died and two others were injured in a blast Tuesday night in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district while making firecrackers for Diwali, police said on Wednesday.
The two deceased - Palash Mandal, an electrical engineer and his friend Prabhat Mondal, both aged 26 - worked with private firms.
The incident took place at Ashurali village in the Ramnagar. The youths were making the crackers inside the compound of a community club.
The injured youths, Pratap Mandal and Pradyumna Mandal, were rushed to a hospital in Kolkata with severe burn injuries. Two were declared dead on arrival.
“The youths were making crackers for their own use. They had no permission for making firecrackers,” said S Silva Murugan, superintendent of police, Diamond Harbour police district.
First Published: Oct 10, 2019 01:30 IST