‘Eliminate evils, embrace goodness’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Holi message

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the eve of Holi Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Sansad TV)

In his message, Birla said, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of the festival of Holi. The culture of our country has always been to promote social harmony, unity, and brotherhood."

"Holi is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage. It promotes love, unity, and brotherhood among people. When we all come together, without any discrimination, to apply colors to each other, we strengthen the feeling of love and connection," Birla said.

‘People forget their old grievances’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasized further that Holi is also the time when the people forget their old grievances and bitterness and embrace everyone.

"This festival is an opportunity to eliminate evils in our lives and embrace goodness within ourselves," he said.

"May the festival of Holi bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into your lives. May it fill you with new energy and enthusiasm. Enjoy the festival of colors with natural hues. Once again, my heartfelt wishes to all of you," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope that the festival would bring new enthusiasm and energy into people's lives while strengthening national unity.

Also Read: LS speaker Om Birla to attend Bharati Vidyapeeth convocation

PM Modi took to X to extend his heartfelt wishes to citizens, emphasising the festival's role in bringing people together and strengthening bonds of harmony.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," he wrote in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday returned to the national capital, after concluding his two-day state visit to Mauritius.