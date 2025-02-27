LS speaker Om Birla to attend Bharati Vidyapeeth convocation

Over 6,000 students from Bharati Vidyapeeth (deemed-to-be university) are set to receive their degrees on Thursday during the convocation ceremony, which will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The university is expanding its academic offerings by introducing a specialised program in artificial intelligence for healthcare. A budget of ₹ 5 crore has been allocated for this initiative. (HT PHOTO)

Among them, 70 students will be awarded PhD degrees, while 42 will be honoured with gold medals. The convocation will be held at the university’s campus on Satara Road at 11 am, Vice-Chancellor Vivek Saoji announced at a press briefing.

The university is expanding its academic offerings by introducing a specialised program in artificial intelligence for healthcare. A budget of ₹5 crore has been allocated for this initiative. To enhance research and learning opportunities, collaborations with institutions in Australia and Israel are in the pipeline. Additionally, Bharati Vidyapeeth is launching an international joint master’s program in sustainable environment in partnership with the University of Cologne in Germany. The program will admit 20 students, who will complete their first year in Pune and the second year in Germany.

In the past five years, the university has secured 200 patents, with 40 patents granted in the current academic year alone.