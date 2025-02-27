Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LS speaker Om Birla to attend Bharati Vidyapeeth convocation

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2025 07:16 AM IST

The convocation will be held at the university’s campus on Satara Road at 11 am, Vice-Chancellor Vivek Saoji announced at a press briefing

Over 6,000 students from Bharati Vidyapeeth (deemed-to-be university) are set to receive their degrees on Thursday during the convocation ceremony, which will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The university is expanding its academic offerings by introducing a specialised program in artificial intelligence for healthcare. A budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore has been allocated for this initiative. (HT PHOTO)
The university is expanding its academic offerings by introducing a specialised program in artificial intelligence for healthcare. A budget of 5 crore has been allocated for this initiative. (HT PHOTO)

Among them, 70 students will be awarded PhD degrees, while 42 will be honoured with gold medals. The convocation will be held at the university’s campus on Satara Road at 11 am, Vice-Chancellor Vivek Saoji announced at a press briefing.

The university is expanding its academic offerings by introducing a specialised program in artificial intelligence for healthcare. A budget of 5 crore has been allocated for this initiative. To enhance research and learning opportunities, collaborations with institutions in Australia and Israel are in the pipeline. Additionally, Bharati Vidyapeeth is launching an international joint master’s program in sustainable environment in partnership with the University of Cologne in Germany. The program will admit 20 students, who will complete their first year in Pune and the second year in Germany.

In the past five years, the university has secured 200 patents, with 40 patents granted in the current academic year alone.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On