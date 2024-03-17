Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday in connection with the snake venom case and was sent to 14-day judicial custody. YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT2 winner Elvish was called by the police for a fresh round of questioning in connection with the case and was later arrested. A video of Elvish with the police is also doing the rounds on social media claiming to be the footage of the YouTuber's arrest. Elvish Yadav arrested on Sunday by Noida Police on charges of supplying, using snake venom at rave parties.

Six people, including YouTuber Elvish Yadav, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51 which was a sting operation by Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals. The other five were arrested and Elvish's role in the rave party and in procuring snakes for such parties was being probed.

Forensic investigation revealed the use of the venom of cobra and krait species of snakes in samples seized from the party.

People for Animals conducted a sting operation to unravel the misuse of rare animals and got in touch with Elvish Yadav as they had a tip-off that he has a network of people involved in this. According to the complaint, Elvish helped them by providing contacts who finally arranged snake venom. Elvish posed with snakes in his videos.

Elvish Yadav was questioned regarding the case for several rounds but he refuted all allegations.

Nine snakes were found from the party which was a sting operation by the People For Animals and all of them had their venom glands removed. Eight of the nine snakes had their teeth missing.

The rave party case goes back to November 3 last year; the party was held at a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. Elvish was not present at the party.

Elvish was recently embroiled in another controversy after his video of beating up YouTuer Maxtern, also known as Sagar Thakur, went viral. After an FIR was filed against Elvish in Gurugram, Elvish issued a statement explaining why he thrashed Maxtern.