Eminent scientist Smriti Narayan Chatterjee passes away in Kolkata

Eminent scientist Professor Smriti Narayan Chatterjee died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon after a brief illness. He was 89 and is survived by a son.

He was suffering from acute pneumonia.

The scientist authored more than 150 research papers and headed the biophysics departments at the School of Tropical Medicine, Indian Institute of Chemical Biology and Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, where he was also the director (1990-91).

Chatterjee was the recipient of many awards, including the Rockefeller Foundation Award (1962), the Shakuntala Amirchand Prize (1966) and the Basanti Devi Amirchand Prize (1984) of the Indian Council of Medical Research and Professor Sambhu Nath De Memorial Award (1996) of the Indian National Science Academy.

He was a Fellow at the West Bengal Academy of Science and Technology, National Academy of Sciences and the Indian National Science Academy.

His wife, who was also a scientist, died in 2011.

“My father was never hospitalized in the past. He was getting better when his condition deteriorated. He was in the news last year because the bacterial viruses subcommittee of the International Committee on the Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) created a new genus and named it Chatterjeevirus in recognition of his contribution to research,” the scientist’s son, Saugata Chatterjee, said.