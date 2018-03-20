 Encounter between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 20, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Encounter between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Security forces had launched a cordon and operation in the forest area after specific inputs of militant presence.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2018 16:48 IST
Abhishek Saha
Forces did not give information about the number of militants trapped in Kupwara.
Forces did not give information about the number of militants trapped in Kupwara. (PTI File Photo)

A gunbattle began between militants and security forces in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

At the time of filing this report, firing was going on in Halmatpora, a police officer said, although he did not comment on the number of militants trapped.

Security forces had launched a cordon and operation in the forest area after specific inputs of militant presence.

Three militants were killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagaron the intervening night of March 15-16.Two of the slain militants -- identified as Rasiq Nabi Bhat, a resident of Tral and Shabir Dar, a resident of Awantipora -- belonged to Kashmir while the third, Hamas, was said to be from Pakistan.

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you