Encounter between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

A gunbattle began between militants and security forces in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

At the time of filing this report, firing was going on in Halmatpora, a police officer said, although he did not comment on the number of militants trapped.

Security forces had launched a cordon and operation in the forest area after specific inputs of militant presence.

Three militants were killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagaron the intervening night of March 15-16.Two of the slain militants -- identified as Rasiq Nabi Bhat, a resident of Tral and Shabir Dar, a resident of Awantipora -- belonged to Kashmir while the third, Hamas, was said to be from Pakistan.