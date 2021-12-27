Encounter between Uttarakhand STF and wanted criminal in UP’s Bijnore, combing operation on

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 00:09 IST

An encounter broke out on late Saturday evening between Uttarakhand police’s Special Task Force (STF) and a wanted criminal in Chandpur Bijnore area of Uttar Pradesh. The STF team had gone there to conduct a raid to nab Kuldeep alias KD on whom Uttarakhand police has announced a reward of Rs 20,000.

According to the statement released by Uttarakhand police, the STF team, along with US Nagar police, had gone there based on a tipoff to nab Kuldeep alias KD, against whom there are charges of three murders and extortion in US Nagar district of the state. Kuldeep has been absconding after jumping the parole.

According to the tipoff, Kuldeep and his gang members were travelling towards US Nagar in a white car.

When the STF team chased the car, there was firing from the gang members from the car, responding to which the STF team also fired many rounds.

Following the encounter, Kuldeep and his gang members escaped into the nearby sugarcane fields taking the advantage of darkness. Kuldeep has likely been hit by a bullet as there was blood on the seats of the car they left behind.

The STF team has informed the local police in Bijnore and started combing operation in the sugarcane fields to catch hold of Kuldeep and his accomplices.