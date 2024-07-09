Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Doda

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Goli Gadi forest of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Goli Gadi forest of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (Representational photo)(HT_PRINT)

As per initial reports, there have been no casualties or any kind of collateral damage. The gunfight erupted after security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area, during which terrorists opened fire on the joint team.

In this operation, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped. The incident took place a day after five Indian Army personnel were killed in action and five personnel were injured when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Badnota area of the Kathua district in the Jammu region.

Officials said terrorists had opened fire with automatic weapons and lobbed hand grenades at an army truck passing through the village.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he was “deeply anguished” over the death of five Army personnel. He said that counter-terror operations were underway and the soldiers are determined to “usher in peace and order” in the region.

“I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K),” said the defence minister said on X (formerly Twitter).

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The counter terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region,” he added.



Earlier on June 26, three terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured in a day-long counter-terrorism operation in the Doda district of the Jammu region. The gunfight erupted in the Gandoh area, and security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists.

In the recent past, there has been a rise in terror activities in the Jammu region, which has been relatively quiet.



