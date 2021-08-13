Encounter breaks out in J&K after terrorists attack BSF convoy: Police

Srinagar: Two security personnel, including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, and two civilians were injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, police said, adding that terrorists were trapped in a building after attacking a convoy of Border Security Forces traveling on the National Highway at Malpora Kulgam.

“Terrorists fired upon BSF convoy at NHW, Kulgam,” said Kashmir inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar.

“Two terrorists of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) are still trapped. Exchange of fire is on. Two security personnel and two civilians are injured in firing by terrorists,” Kumar added.

He said the reinforcement of forces reached the area as did the senior officers of police, CRPF and army.

CRPF spokesperson Junaid Khan said a constable of CRPF was injured in the encounter. “He has a minor bullet injury in his foot and is stable,” Khan added.

The official said the CRPF’s road opening party were the first to retaliate when the terrorists opened fire on the BSF convoy. “The terrorists took shelter in a nearby three-storey building where they have been trapped and the encounter is going on,” Khan said.

There has been a spurt in terrorist attacks in Kashmir in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

On Tuesday, 10 civilians were injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in Srinagar, police said. The terrorists attempted to hurl the grenade towards a bunker vehicle of SSB and it exploded on roadside.

On Monday, BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Gulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after terrorists opened fire at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in south Kashmir.

On Saturday, a police official was killed in Kulgam district in another terrorist attack on a police party.

On August 3, a police official and a civilian were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle at Khanyar in Old City Srinagar.