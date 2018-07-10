Encounter on in J-K’s Shopian, 2 soldiers injured
The security forces surrounded Kumdalan village after receiving a tip-off about holed-up militants.india Updated: Jul 10, 2018 08:54 IST
Two soldiers were injured on Tuesday in an ongoing gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.
The security forces surrounded Kumdalan village after receiving a tip-off about holed-up militants.
“When challenged, the militants opened fire. The injured soldiers of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles have been shifted to an Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment,” the police said.