  Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018
HT Logo

Encounter on in J-K’s Shopian, 2 soldiers injured

The security forces surrounded Kumdalan village after receiving a tip-off about holed-up militants.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2018 08:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
At least five or six militants have been trapped so far.
At least five or six militants have been trapped so far.(HT File Photo)

Two soldiers were injured on Tuesday in an ongoing gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The security forces surrounded Kumdalan village after receiving a tip-off about holed-up militants.

“When challenged, the militants opened fire. The injured soldiers of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles have been shifted to an Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment,” the police said.

