Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out on Friday between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said. The forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.(Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

The security forces acted on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Akhal in the south Kashmir district, PTI quoted the police official as saying.

The forces cordoned off the forest area and launched a search operation, which turned into an encounter after terrorists hiding in the area opened fire, following which the security forces retaliated.

The cordon is being strengthened, with additional personnel being reinforcements being deployed at the area, the official said.

This comes days after two terrorists were killed by security forces in a gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, following an infiltration attempt.

The encounter had begun late Tuesday night in Kalsian-Gulpur area of the Degwar sector. The Indian army had intercepted a group of two to three terrorists attempting to infiltrate from across the border.

“OPERATION SHIVSHAKTI: In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control," the army said in a statement.

Pahalgam attackers killed under Operation Mahadev

The Indian security forces on July 28 killed three Pakistani terrorists during an encounter in J&K's forested Lidwas area near Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Under ‘Operation Mahadev’, the forces eliminated three terrorists who carried out the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed in Lok Sabha.

He identified one of the deceased, Suleiman, as the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack, while the other two were named Afghan and Jibran. All three were senior operatives of the Pakistan-based banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Shah said.

He added that the terrorists' identities were confirmed by those previously arrested by the NIA for providing shelter to the attackers.

The operation was launched on specific intelligence inputs, including a technical signal similar to the one used in the Pahalgam attack.